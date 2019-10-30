Probe After Reports Of Bihar Cops Signing 'Pledge' To Get Leave Sanctioned

Reports said that the form was filled up by junior rank police officials. (Representational)

Police personnel in Bihar's Samastipur district, seeking leave for the Chhath festival, were allegedly made to sign a "pledge" saying that they needed the holiday for the religious festival and not for other reasons.

The pledge allegedly says that "curse may befall" on the family members of those who lie about their leave.

The matter came to light today when photos of the document, many of these allegedly filled up and signed by junior rank police officials, surfaced on social media websites.

"A serious note has been taken by us about these reports. A deputy superintendent rank officer has been asked to inquire as to by whose direction such forms are being filled up, if at all the reports are true," Samastipur Superintendent of Police Vikash Burman said.

He said that there has been "no official communication for filling up of such forms".

The four-day long Chhath festival will be celebrated from Thursday.

"The question of granting leave by signing any document does not arise since all leaves of policemen have been cancelled by the headquarters in view of the requirement of heavy deployment across the state to ensure law and order during the festivities," Mr Burman said.

The Bihar Policemen's Association said making applicants sign such a pledge was tantamount to "assault on religious sentiments and mistrust in the integrity of lower rank officials".

"Our WhatsApp group is flooded with messages of outrage. According to our information, there are more than 400 police personnel in Samastipur and out of whom less than 10 per cent may require leave. Should they be subjected to such humiliation? I am going to meet top officials at the headquarters in this regard," the Association's president Mrityunjay Singh said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.