10 Killed, Several Injured In Explosion In Bihar's Bhagalpur

The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB

At least 10 persons including a child were killed and several others injured in a massive explosion at a building in the Kajvalichak area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday night.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, said, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers."

He said that a team of police reached the spot immediately after getting the information about the explosion, the sound of which was heard far and wide.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, Mr Sen said.

Two to three adjoining houses were also damaged in the powerful blast injuring various people, officials said.

Teams of bomb disposal squad and forensic experts were collecting samples to ascertain the type of material that caused the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the incident and said that the state administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations to provide all possible assistance to the victims.