Bihar Man Arrested For Allegedly Sacrificing 10-Year-Old Nephew: Police

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sacrificed by his paternal uncle following the advice of a "tantrik" in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, the police said today.

The accused, Shivnandan Ravidas, who did not have any children, was told by local tantrik Vibhash Mandal that his need for an offspring would be fulfilled if he sacrificed a child belonging to a close relative during the Kali Puja, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.

The incident took place at Dilauri village late on Sunday night, he said.

The man took his nephew under the pretext of buying him firecrackers and slit his throat, Mr Bharti said.

The child's parents lodged a complaint with the police after his body was found from a heap of bamboo shafts in the village.

The accused and the tantrik were arrested, the police said.

