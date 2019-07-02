Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Impregnating Girl

The accused was arrested from Adivasi Gaon in Bhubaneswar. (Representational)

Odisha Police on Monday arrested a person on charges of impregnating a girl who lived in a girls' hostel run by the ST & SC Development Department of the state government.

The accused was arrested by personnel of the Mahila Police Station from Adivasi Gaon in Bhubaneswar, DCP Anup Sahoo said.

The man, who is a distant relative of the girl, allegedly raped her twice, when she had gone to the house of a relative at Salia Sahi area during the summer vacation.

The matter came to the fore during a health check-up conducted under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) on June 28.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability