Odisha Applies For GI Tag For Its Version Of Rasogolla

The state moved the GI Registry for its own version of the popular sweetmeat almost three months after West Bengal was awarded GI tag for 'Banglar Rasogolla' (Rasogolla of West Bengal).

Bhubaneshwar | | Updated: February 24, 2018 20:34 IST
Ratnakar Rout, Managing Director OSIC filed the application with the GI Registry in Chennai

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha government has finally applied for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 'Odishara Rasagola' (Rasagola of Odisha), officials said Saturday.

"GI application for the #OdisharaRasagola filed with the GI Registry, Chennai by OSIC," Odisha MSME department said in a twitter post.

Ratnakar Rout, Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) filed the application with the GI Registry in Chennai on Friday.

The GI tag for rasogolla had generated a bitter battle between Odisha and West Bengal. As the people of Odisha resented after West Bengal got the tag in November, MSME Minister Prafulla Samal had announced that the state will file its application.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also said, "Odisha Government is in the process of obtaining GI tag for Odishara Rasagola. It originated in Odisha and is offered at Jagannath Temple as part of religious rituals by people of Odisha since the 12th century."

It was mentioned in a 16th century Odia epic, Dandi Ramayana, the state said in its claim to the GI Registry.

