The IndiGo flight landed in Bhubaneswar after a passenger complained of serious illness

An IndiGo flight going from Kolkata to Bengaluru made an emergency landing in Bhubaneswar today after a passenger fell ill, news agency ANI reported.

The passenger, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was immediately taken to hospital after the plane landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport, officials said.

Rajkumar Karmakar died during treatment in hospital, officials said.

With inputs from ANI