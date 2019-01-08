Former Parliamentarian, 81, Is Now Living The Hostel Life As Student

The 81-year-old former parliamentarian currently lives in the institute's hostel room.

Age is no barrier for education, a statement well-proven by an 81-year-old former parliamentarian and former legislator Narayan Sahu, who is pursuing his PhD program as a common scholar from a University in Odisha.

Mr Sahu, who was the Member of Legislative Assembly for two terms and a Member of Parliament for one term, is now living in the college hostel and pursuing his Doctoral Program in Philosophy from Utkal University.

He currently lives in the institute's hostel room that consists of a small bed covered with a mosquito net, a table filled with books, study materials and some photographs of his family members.

The two-time legislator from Pallahara, who was also a Member of Parliament from Deogarh in 1980, quit politics to spend his octogenarian years as a student.

Mr Sahu decided to quit politics as he felt that principles are slowly fading away from the same.

"I loved politics in the beginning, but when I saw the wrong in politics, I was vexed. I gave up politics...I decided to rectify myself as a student. No rules, regulations, and principles are followed in politics, so I decided to quit. It was the happiest day of my life when I got admission in the University," Mr Sahu said.

In 1963, Mr Sahu graduated in Economics from Ravenshaw University. His zeal to pursue higher studies turned him into a student once again after 46 years. In 2009, he started pursuing his post-graduation at Utkal University and completed it in 2011. In 2012, he pursued his MPhil in Philosophy.

Mr Sahu has developed a unique bond with the students. He shares his experiences and mingles with them.

"The way he mingles with us, he never makes us feel that there is a huge age gap. He acts like a friend as well as a guardian," a student said.

Officials at the Utkal University appreciate Mr Sahu's passion for studies and say he is setting a great example for the university students.