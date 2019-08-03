5 Districts In Odisha Put On Alert As Weather Office Predicts Heavy Rains

Odisha government directs collectors of five districts to remain alert due. (Representational image)

Odisha government on Friday directed collectors of five districts to remain alert in view of the heavy rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a letter, the state government issued an advisory to the collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapada to closely monitor the situation as heavy rains can create a flood-like situation in these districts.

The state government asked the collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise due to heavy rains.

In a precautionary measure, district authorities said both private and government schools will remain closed from August 3 to 5 in Malkangiri district.

"The administrative officials will initiate necessary measures to identify vulnerable residential schools, welfare institutions which may get inundated and subsequently shift the inmates to safer shelters if required," as per the advisory.

The district authorities have been directed to make advance arrangements for food, water, sanitation, and medical facilities and relief camps.

Fire services teams too have been asked to stay prepared to carry out search and rescue operations.

