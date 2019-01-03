5 Boys Escape From Shelter Home In Bhubaneswar Despite CCTVs, Security

Police said the boys managed to escape despite CCTV cameras and a 24-hour security. (FILE PHOTO)

At least five boys escaped from a Bhubaneswar-based shelter home, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the boys broke the grill of the bathroom of the shelter home and escaped, they said. Authorities at the shelter home filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

Police has launched a search operation to trace the missing boys. They also questioned officials of the shelter home regarding its security arrangements.

However, the boys managed to escape despite CCTV cameras and a 24-hour security, police said.

On May 1, 2017, 11 children from the same shelter home had escaped by breaking open two ventilators of the bathroom.