Woman Held Hostage At Gunpoint At Bhopal Home, Stalker Waves Victory Sign

In a video, the accused can be seen waving a victory sign from the window

A 30-year-old woman has been taken hostage at gun-point at her home on the outskirts of Bhopal by a man, who claims he loves her and wants to marry her. In a video shot from outside the building, the accused can be seen waving a victory sign from the window.

The police, when they tried to barge in to rescue the girl, were threatened by the accused - 30-year-old Rohit, who is from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

Sub Inspector GS Rajput said he saw the woman covered in blood, and that he too was attacked with a scissor by the stalker.

"The accused has asked for a stamp paper and a mobile charger," he added.

The police reached the woman's house after neighbours complained of commotion and are trying to negotiate with Rohit.

His friends have also been called in to convince him to open the door of the flat, police said.

