Marriage Party Tragedy: 15 Killed As Truck Falls Off Sone River Bridge In Madhya Pradesh

Fifteen people are killed and nearly 14 are injured, Sidhi District Collector Dilip Kumar told PTI.

Bhopal | | Updated: April 18, 2018 03:53 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Marriage Party Tragedy: 15 Killed As Truck Falls Off Sone River Bridge In Madhya Pradesh

Casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Bhopal:  At least 15 members of a marriage party were killed when a mini-truck carrying them fell off a bridge over the Sone river in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh Tuesday night, officials said.

They said that the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Fifteen people are killed and nearly 14 are injured, Sidhi District Collector Dilip Kumar told PTI.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.

Comments
The mini-truck fell off the Jogdaha bridge near Amelia in Bahri police station area of the district, he said.

The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madhya Pradeshtruck crashes15 killed in Madhya Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................