Marriage Party Tragedy: 15 Killed As Truck Falls Off Sone River Bridge In Madhya Pradesh

They said that the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.
Fifteen people are killed and nearly 14 are injured, Sidhi District Collector Dilip Kumar told PTI.
The injured were admitted to the district hospital.
Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the district collector said.
The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.