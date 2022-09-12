Invite For 'Divorce Celebration' In Bhopal Goes Viral, Event Cancelled After Protests

The NGO also runs a helpline for men who are facing issues with divorce cases.

Wedding is an important milestone in life that people usually celebrate with their near and dear ones. But an invitation card about a group of men celebrating their marriage dissolution from courts after long-drawn divorce battles is gaining traction on social media. An NGO named Bhai Welfare Society decided to organise the event on September 18, saying that the initiative will "motivate" people that life doesn't end after divorce. However, some groups and individuals staged protests after which it was cancelled.

The NGO also runs a helpline for men who are facing issues with divorce cases. The functionaries of the NGO said that a phase like this often costs men economically, socially, family wise and mentally. So, they said when someone gets "freedom", it needs to be celebrated.

Those who missed #BoycottMarriage celebrations will celebrate divorce if they can get out without getting clutched by biased laws after divorce.



This Divorce invitation was trending viral. pic.twitter.com/WquxB60ocN — 𝕭𝖊𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖓 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@FamilyMan_berl_) September 11, 2022

The functions listed in the card celebrating the marriage dissolution ceremony included 'rituals' like immersion of the wedding garland (Jaymala), 'Gents Sangeet' (musical event similar to ladies sangeet in marriage ceremony), 'Sadbuddhi Shuddhikaran Yagna' (fire ritual for good sense and purification), and seven steps and oaths to work for human dignity.

The event was to be held on September 18 from 11am at a resort in Bilkhiria on the outskirts of Bhopal. About 200 members of the society were to participate in the event.

The organisers said they are not against women, but only want to prevent the misuse of laws.

However, some local Hindu organisations protested against the initiative after which the NGO decided to cancel the event. The NGO functionaries said they did not want any politics around a "private event", which was meant to celebrate divorce of 18 men who fought a tough legal battle for over two and a half years.