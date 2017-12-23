In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Children Die As School Gate Falls On Them

In a tragic mishap, two children were crushed under the iron gate of a school near here today.The victims were identified as Kartik (9) and Savan (8), police said.The two kids had come to the school with Kartik's mother who works there as a maid, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ghanshyam Bamania said.As she was busy doing her daily chores at the school, the children probably climbed on the gate and it crashed onto them, said school principal B Kulkarni. There were no other children on the premises then.The school, Swami Vivekanand Vidhyapeeth, is situated about 3 km away from Alirajpur town.Kartik studied at the same school, the principal said. Alirajpur Collector has asked for a report from the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) about the incident, said an official.