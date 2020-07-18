In Bizarre Case, Man Goes To Cops Against Tailor Over 'Short Underwear'

Krishna Kumar Dubey, 46, said that he had given 2-metre of cloth to be stitched.

In a bizarre incident, a man in Bhopal approached police on Thursday to file a complaint against local tailor who stitched an underwear that was shorter than the required length.

In his complaint, Krishna Kumar Dubey, 46, said that he had given 2-metre of cloth to be stitched, but when he received the underwear, it was short in length.

"I gave him 2-metres of cloth to stitch my underwear, the tailor stitched shorter underwear. I asked him to re-stitch, but he denied," Mr Dubey said in his police complained.

"The tailor me charged me Rs 70 and didn't even include the cost of

nara (the thread used as elastic to hold the underwear). Later, he gave me a short underwear," he said speaking to media.

Mr Dubey, who lost his job as a security guard during the lockdown, said he is struggling to make end meets. He added that he had recently borrowed Rs 1,000 from a friend to buy some essentials.

The accepted the complaint and advised him to approach a local court.