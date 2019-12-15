20,000 Liters Of Synthetic Milk Seized In Bhopal, 3 Arrested: Cops

Police arrested three people when they were mixing the synthetic milk. (Representational)

Police have seized 20,000 litres of synthetic milk on its way to the state-run plant in Bhopal and arrested three people, an officer said on Sunday.

The synthetic milk was seized when it was being mixed in a milk tanker on Saturday night.

"The genuine milk was brought in the tanker from collection centres of Sanchi, the brand of the government-run milk federation, from Betul district," said senior officer of Bhopal crime branch, Nishchal

Jharia.

Police arrested three people when they were mixing the synthetic milk in the tanker after emptying genuine milk near a dhaba on Raisen-Bhopal road. "We seized 20,000 litres of synthetic milk stored in 36 cans," the police said.

He said the arrested the driver of the tanker, owner of a dhaba and another person who runs a tyre puncture repair shop. Some fled away from the spot after seeing police personnel, the officer added.

Mr Jharia said the accused would remove the global positing system (GPS) device fitted in tankers, empty out genuine milk, and fill them up with a synthetic substitute.

"In the meantime, the accused would keep the GPS device at a puncture shop so that the location of the tanker shows them on the main road to mislead authorities," he added.