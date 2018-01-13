Four Women Teachers Tonsure Their Heads In Protest In Madhya Pradesh

Teachers from across the state had gathered at the BHEL Jamboorie ground where several of them tonsured their heads.
Azad Adhyapak Sangh's working president Shivraj Verma said the act by Shilpi Siwan, Seema Kshirsagar, Archana Sharma and Renuka Sagar was a first for their protest.
The teachers had planned to "present" the chopped off hair to Sadhna Singh, wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but were prevented from reaching the CM's residence by the authorities, he said.
The main demand of the protesters is that their services be brought under the education department and they be provided facilities given to government employees.