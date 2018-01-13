Four Women Teachers Tonsure Their Heads In Protest In Madhya Pradesh The teachers had planned to "present" the chopped off hair to Sadhna Singh, wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but were prevented from reaching the CM's residence by the authorities.

283 Shares EMAIL PRINT Teachers had gathered at the BHEL Jamboorie ground where several of them tonsured their heads Bhopal: Several teachers, including four women, on Saturday tonsured their heads demanding that the state government include them in the education department as regular teachers.



Teachers from across the state had gathered at the BHEL Jamboorie ground where several of them tonsured their heads.



Azad Adhyapak Sangh's working president Shivraj Verma said the act by Shilpi Siwan, Seema Kshirsagar, Archana Sharma and Renuka Sagar was a first for their protest.



The teachers had planned to "present" the chopped off hair to Sadhna Singh, wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but were prevented from reaching the CM's residence by the authorities, he said.



"We don't know which department we belong to. The education department says we are employees of local bodies. The local bodies say we are employees of the education department. Over 2.88 lakh temporary teachers are caught in this situation for the past several years," Mr Verma said.



The main demand of the protesters is that their services be brought under the education department and they be provided facilities given to government employees.



