Rapes, Murders Alleged At Bhopal Shelter Home; Ex-Armyman, 70, Arrested

The owner of the Bhopal shelter home has been arrested

The inmates of a private shelter home in Bhopal have alleged that the owner of the facility has been subjecting them to sexual abuse for a long time, and three of their fellow inmates have died due to the severe abuse. Based on a complaint by the inmates, the owner, a 70-year-old ex-armyman, has been arrested, the police said.

Five inmates -- three boys and two girls -- first went to the social justice department with their complaint before going to the police. A First Information Report or FIR has been filed.

The inmates alleged a boy died due to excessive bleeding after he was sexually assaulted; they said another died of injuries after his head was banged on a wall, and the third allegation says an inmate died due to cold after he was forced to spend the night outside.

The shelter home is registered with the department since 1995 and has been getting funds. The inmates -- 42 boys and 58 girls -- have been living at the home since 2003. For the last 10 years, four teachers have been looking after the shelter home in the absence of a full-time warden.

People with direct knowledge of the matter said the warden was removed a long time ago after his educational qualification failed to meet the cut.

"Some students with special needs (hearing and speech) came to our office with their interpreter. They have given us a letter about alleged sexual and physical assault by the owner of the hostel. We will write to the collector and senior police officers for further investigation," said Krishna Mohan Tiwari, director, Social Justice Department.

The chief minister last month ordered monthly inspection of every shelter home and orphanage in the state, and instructed officials to make guidelines for private girls' hostels.