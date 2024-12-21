Couple Threatened And Extorted, Woman Molested At Madhya Pradesh Picnic Spot

The Rewa police launched an investigation into the incident.

A young couple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district were threatened by a group of people who caught them in an objectionable situation. A viral video of the incident shows the perpetrators extorting money from the accused and molesting the woman.

The Rewa police launched an investigation into the incident that likely occurred in the forested areas near Purva Falls or Kyoti Falls. In the video, the couple can be seen among the rocks in a secluded area when they are accosted by a group of people.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Rewa, stated, "We are actively searching for the victims and appeal to them to come forward. Their identities will be kept confidential, and the culprits will face stringent action."

Police teams from various stations, including Semaria, Sirmour, Baikunthpur and Garh, have been tasked with gathering information to trace both the victims and the accused.

The incident comes after a case in October where a couple was attacked near a temple. The husband was tied to a tree while his wife was gang-raped. The assailants filmed the assault and threatened to release the video online if the victims approached the authorities.