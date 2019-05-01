Bhopal Police Official Shot Dead At His House, Probe On

The official was posted with the state Criminal Investigation Department. (Representational)

A deputy superintendent of police was shot dead by an acquaintance at his house in Bhopal, the police said today.

Goralal Ahirwar, 61, was shot at his residence in Awadhpuri area, said Inspector General of Police Jaideep Prasad.

Mr Ahirwar was posted with the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he said.

The accused has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.

A police source said the killing is likely a fall-out from a relationship.

Further probe is on, the police said.

