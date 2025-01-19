Video: Traffic Cop Kicks, Slaps Man As Governor's Convoy Passes By

In a shocking display of aggression by those entrusted with public safety, a traffic policeman in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, was caught on camera brutally assaulting a man standing near the Governor's convoy. The video, now viral, shows the traffic constable shoving the man to the ground, kicking him, and then slapping him when he tried to get up.

The incident occurred at Anand Nagar intersection, where the Governor's convoy was passing through. The man, who appeared to be standing near the convoy, drew the immediate ire of the traffic police. Without any apparent provocation, a constable rushed towards him, assaulting him in full public view.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, prompting the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Traffic to order a thorough investigation. Additional DCP Vikram Raghuvanshi told NDTV that the Governor is under Z+ security, and no one is allowed near the convoy due to the potential risk of accidents. The ACP Traffic Police is now tasked with examining CCTV footage and identifying the victim and circumstances leading to the incident.

"It was the convoy of His Excellency the Governor, who has Z+ security. The motorcade moves at high speed, and despite being warned by the police, the individual still approached the convoy. You are unidentified-why are you going near the convoy? An investigation has been ordered into this matter. The DCP has directed an ACP-level officer to conduct the inquiry. They have retrieved video footage and started recording statements. Investigations take time, but the facts will eventually come to light." Mr Raghuvanshi said.

While an investigation is underway, the incident raises serious questions about the treatment of ordinary citizens by those sworn to protect them: Was the man truly a security threat? He appeared to be waiting for the convoy to pass-was this enough to warrant such aggression? Selective enforcement? The road had other bystanders. Why was this particular individual targeted? Why wasn't the route cleared? If security was the priority, why were people allowed to gather near the convoy's path? Legal boundaries: Does the law permit a traffic constable to use such force without justification? Double standards: Why does such zeal vanish when VIPs violate traffic norms with illegal hooters and tinted windows?