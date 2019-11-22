'Obscene' Video Played At Bhopal Bus Stop, Case Registered Under Cyber Crime

The incident took place at Vidya Nagar bus stop located at Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal.

A cyber-crime case has been registered after an "indecent" video was played at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Officers of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), Municipal Corporation and the machine operators Harman International India Private Limited filed a complaint against the obscene video to the cyber cell of city police.

Investigation revealed the video was uploaded on October 28 after the machine was tampered. More than two videos were uploaded on the machine.

The company's software could not catch when the videos were uploaded.

Cyber-crime cell has registered a case in this regard and will conduct an investigation.

