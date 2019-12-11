Bhopal Man's Burnt Body Tied With Chains Found In Government School

It is anticipated that the man was first tied with chains and then set ablaze. (Representational)

The burnt body of a man tied with chains was found in a government school here on Tuesday.

The police said the body was found in Panchsheel Nagar's Sardar Patel School on Tuesday morning. The boyd was found near the store room of the school.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshan Wali said: "The body could not be identified yet. It has been sent for postmortem. The body is completely burnt and looks 24 to 48 hours old."

Madhya Pradesh Law Minister P.C. Sharma also reached the spot. "Police are probing the matter," Sharma said.