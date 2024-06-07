Bhopal Man Arrested For 'Dream Girl' Inspired Swindle On Social Media

The man allegedly got to dozens of victims, amassing a tidy sum that he used to indulge himself.

In a case that mirrors the plot of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl', a 22-year-old man has been arrested in Bhopal for swindling numerous people by pretending to be a woman online. Ashu Mehra, a.k.a Ajay or Chhotu Mehra, allegedly manipulated his voice to sound like a woman's and seduced his victims into forking over money.

Ajay was caught after one of his victims, Aman Namdev, filed a police complaint on Tuesday, June 4. Namdev told the police that he had befriended a woman named Shivani Raghuvanshi on Instagram. Though they had never met in person, Shivani had pressured Namdev to marry her. When he refused, she threatened to commit suicide, according to the complaint. Shortly after, a man named Ashu Mehra, claiming to be Shivani's "Guru bhai (brother)", approached Namdev with the news that Shivani had attempted suicide and needed money for treatment. Out of fear, Namdev told the police, he transferred Rs. 70,000 to Ashu.

On investigating the complaint, the police found that Ashu Mehra was behind the scam. He reportedly confessed that he was inspired by the movie 'Dream Girl,' in which the protagonist secured a job by speaking in a woman's voice. Ashu allegedly created several fake social media profiles under female names on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Using these profiles, he would initiate conversations with men, eventually pressuring them and extorting money by fabricating emergencies such as suicide attempts.

Ashu allegedly got to dozens of victims, amassing a tidy sum that he used to indulge himself.

The police are investigating the full extent of Ashu's operations and identifying more potential victims who may have been cheated.

The case once again highlights the dangers of social media scams and the ease with which users can be exploited for financial gain. The police warned that people must exercise caution and verify the authenticity of online acquaintances before making financial transactions.