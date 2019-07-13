Cop Keeps Gunslinger Moustache Inspired By IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

Taking inspiration from Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, cop keeps gunslinger moustache

A Bhopal-based policeman has styled his moustache after taking inspiration from Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's classic gunslinger moustache.

Kailash Pawar said sporting a gunslinger moustache like Wing Commander Abhinandan makes him feel patriotic.

"Instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, I chose to copy Abhinandan's style," the policeman told ANI.

"Youth used to imitate and follow fake heroes like film stars but the way Abhinandan executed his operation and made people feel patriotic, it made me do this," he said.

Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was piloting a MiG-21 Bison aircraft, had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27.

He was shot down and was captured by Pakistan. The Indian Air Force pilot was released on March 1 as "a peace gesture."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.