8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Classmate In Bhopal

An eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhopal city was allegedly raped by her classmate, the police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by her parents, another unidentified boy was also involved in the crime.

While the police were yet to receive the girl's medical report, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the shocking incident.

The alleged incident took place near the girl's house on Tuesday. The case was registered on Wednesday after the girl's parents approached police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kaushal said that as per the complaint, an eight-year-old classmate of the girl and another unidentified boy raped her.

"The police are interrogating the boy and his parents....No arrest has been made as the accused too is a minor," he said.

An SIT headed by a woman police officer has been constituted for further probe, Mr Kaushal added.

Detailed medical report of the girl is awaited, he said.

A case of rape has been registered.