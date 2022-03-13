6 Suspected Terrorists Arrested From Bhopal, Had Explosives, Say Cops

Two of the suspects were living in the area for three months without a rent agreement.

Six people, suspected of being terrorists, have been taken into custody from two places in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police sources said on Sunday.

According to them, laptops, religious literature and explosive substance have been seized from both the places, which were being used as hideouts.

The operation was carried out by the anti-terrorism squad and central intelligence agencies.

The local police station, just metres away from one of the houses, was not informed, sources said.

The arrests were made from two houses in Karond and Aishbagh areas between Saturday night and early Sunday.

Two of those arrested from the Aishbagh area were identified as Ahmad and Mufti Sahab by locals.

They were living in a multi-storey building without a rent agreement or police verification for the last three months, sources said.

Around 60 police personnel arrived at the building at around 3 am, one of their neighbours said.

They fired a gun to unlock the door and sealed the house after the arrests, he said.