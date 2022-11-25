Watch: Bus Driver Savagely Beats Up Biker In Bengaluru After Road Rage

The biker gestured to the driver and an argument began over that, reports said.

A bus driver in Bengaluru was seen ruthlessly pummelling a man onboard a bus in a video that has gone viral.

According to reports, the bus driver and the man got into an argument that erupted into a fight on Tuesday afternoon in the Yelahanka area.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Sandeep Boniface, was riding a motorcycle with his wife sitting pillion.

The bus driver was trying to overtake another bus, but the motorcycle got in the way.

It soon devolved into a full-blown fight that was caught on camera.

The bus driver is seen raining blows savagely on the man in the video.

The man was injured and had to be taken to a hospital, reports said.

The bus driver, who was driving a government bus but was staffed by a private company, has been fired.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on complaints by both sides.