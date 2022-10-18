Bengaluru Woman Dies After Being Hit By Bus, Was Trying To Avoid Pothole

The victim and her daughter were on a two-wheeler and were hit by a bus. (Representational)

A woman died due to her injuries after she met with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole on a road in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The mother-daughter duo were on a two-wheeler and were hit by a speeding bus as they tried to avoid the pothole. The 50-year-old was severely injured.

The accident took place near Sujata Theater on Magadi Road.

The victim has been identified as Umadevi while her daughter is Sunitha.

"My mother's death happened due to potholes on the roads and we are asking for justice and compensation from the government. We are from a very backward class my mother was the only woman to take care of us," said the victim's daughter.

"We are requesting the BBMP to fix all the potholes in the city. We will file a complaint against BBMP and the KSRTC bus driver," said the victim's family members.

After the tragic incident, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the accident spot and inspected the site along with officers. Corporation officials set up roadblocks last night.

