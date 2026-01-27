Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Woman, 24, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru Over Dowry-Related Harassment

In a complaint, her parents alleged that she was under severe mental distress following repeated monetary demands from her husband.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Woman, 24, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru Over Dowry-Related Harassment
Bengaluru:

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in southern Bengaluru, reportedly due to dowry-related harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Keerthisri.

In a complaint, her parents alleged that she was under severe mental distress following repeated monetary demands from her husband, Guruprasad, and his family.

According to police, Keerthisri was married to Guruprasad, a gym trainer, in 2023, and her parents claimed they had spent around Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

They further alleged that in December 2025, Guruprasad demanded Rs 10 lakh for house construction. While Rs 8 lakh was paid, he allegedly continued to pressure Keerthisri to arrange the remaining Rs 2 lakh at the earliest.

Unable to bear the continued harassment, Keerthisri allegedly ended her life by hanging at her home in Yediyur in the Banashankari area on Sunday, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Guruprasad and his parents at the Banashankari police station. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com