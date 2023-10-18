Video: Explosion, Fire In Bengaluru Building, Man Jumps Off Roof

A man jumps from the terrace of a four-storey building on fire in Bengaluru

A fire broke out at a multi-storey commercial building in Bengaluru's posh Koramangala locality today.

Visuals showed a huge explosion on the top floor of the building amid the fire, reportedly due to cooking gas cylinders going off.

In more visuals, a man was seen clinging on to the corner of the terrace of the four-storey building as the fire continued to spread. He looked at the fire towards his right, and then on the ground below. Then he suddenly jumped.

He and another person suffered critical injuries, and they have been admitted to a private hospital, news agency PTI reported.

The fire reportedly broke out in a cafe on the top floor at noon. Several cooking gas cylinders had been kept on the top floor, and residents reported hearing a series of explosions.

"We had sent eight fire trucks to the spot and our senior officers are there. The fire has been extinguished. Two people have suffered major injuries," a fire department officer told PTI.

There were no customers at the cafe when the incident happened, the police said.