Video: Bengaluru Man Throws Cash From Flyover, Crowd Scrambles To Collect

A man brought vehicles on a flyover in Bengaluru to a standstill after he threw money at people and on the crowd below in a busy market area of the city.

Videos shot by motorists on phone showed the man wearing coat and trouser walking on the flyover and throwing large sums of cash in the air. Some of the motorists are seen running to him and requesting money.

A large crowd also gathered below the flyover at KR market near city's town hall to pick up the cash.

The currency notes were of Rs 10 denomination.

It isn't clear who the person was and why he disposed of the money.

The man reportedly fled the spot by the time a police team reached there.

Police has started an investigation by registering a case for creating law and order problem.