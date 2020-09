Unlock 4: Bengaluru Metro Resumes Services With Purple Line

Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro on Monday resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4. Trains will operate between 8 am to 11 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes.

The first metro trains started from Bayyappana Halli metro station to Mysore Road at 9 am today. The last train will depart from these stations at 11 am.

Meanwhile, metro services in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh''s Lucknow have also resumed today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka reported 9,319 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking active cases to 99,266. There have been 2,92,873 recoveries and 6,393 deaths, said to the State Health Department on Sunday.