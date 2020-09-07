Delhi Metro: Services Resume After COVID-19, Pics And Twitter Buzz

Delhi Metro Services Resume: The Delhi Metro trains started today with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "we all should not be negligent in taking precautions".

Metro resumes image: Passengers inside a compartment in Chennai

Metro Train Services Resume: Metro trains across India started today nearly after six months. The Metro services were closed after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was announced in March end to check the spread of the infection. The Delhi Metro started today with limited operation of the Yellow Line. The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, while he is "happy that the Metro is starting from today and "good arrangements" have been made, the Chief Minister put in a word of caution and said "we all should not be negligent in taking precautions". 

Metro Resumes: Delhi  

Metro Resumes: Chennai

In Chennai, some of the key SOPs in place are contactless ticketing, social distancing and frequent sanitisation in compartments. 

Metro Resumes: Kochi in Kerala 

Metro Resumes: Bangalore

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner.

