Delhi Metro: Services Resume After COVID-19, Pics And Twitter Buzz

Metro resumes image: Passengers inside a compartment in Chennai

Metro Train Services Resume: Metro trains across India started today nearly after six months. The Metro services were closed after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was announced in March end to check the spread of the infection. The Delhi Metro started today with limited operation of the Yellow Line. The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, while he is "happy that the Metro is starting from today and "good arrangements" have been made, the Chief Minister put in a word of caution and said "we all should not be negligent in taking precautions".

Metro Resumes: Delhi

A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. #MetroBackOnTrackpic.twitter.com/mIuVK9wHGp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Metro Resumes: Chennai

In Chennai, some of the key SOPs in place are contactless ticketing, social distancing and frequent sanitisation in compartments.

Chennai Metro resumes after 5 months. Travel card reader, QR code for contactless ticketing, travel card reader at stations to avoid crowd at counters, social distanced seating and frequent sanitisation some of the key SOP in place. pic.twitter.com/nNioEABZN7 — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) September 7, 2020

Metro Resumes: Kochi in Kerala

It's a new dawn, a new day and we are feeling good. Have a safe journey with Kochi Metro.#Metrocares#KochiMetropic.twitter.com/nE5Is6XMFq — Kochi Metro Rail (@MetroRailKochi) September 7, 2020

Metro Resumes: Bangalore

Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.



Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes pic.twitter.com/4jc4ihwnqi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner.