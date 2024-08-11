On Flight Mode, Hidden In Dustbin: How Woman Found Phone In Bengaluru Cafe Washroom

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning at the Third Wave Coffee outlet

An employee of a famous coffee shop in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly hiding a mobile phone in the dustbin of the women's washroom to record videos.

The man, in his early twenties, hails from Bhadravathi in Karnataka.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning at the Third Wave Coffee outlet on the BEL road.

An Instagram handle, 'Gangs Of Cinepur', with more than 90,000 followers, shared a story on their account and narrated what happened at the outlet.

“I was at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru on this (Friday) morning when a woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with the video record on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat," the Instagram story read.

The story further said that the phone was on flight mode “so that it makes no sound”.

“It was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed,” it added.

"This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting," the story read.

Third Wave Coffee responded to the incident and said that they “regret the unfortunate incident”.

We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers.

“We want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," the popular coffee chain, which has outlets pan-India, said in their response.