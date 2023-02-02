Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Car In Bengaluru; 2 Killed

A total of four mobile cranes and an earth-moving vehicle were used to remove the bodies

A woman and her teenage daughter died in a tragic accident in which a cement-laden concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed on their car on Bannerghatta Main Road, Bengaluru Police said. The police have identified the truck's owner and deployed various teams in the city in search of the truck driver and the owner.

According to the police, Gayathri Kumar, 47 was driving her 16-year-old daughter Samatha Kumar to school when a speeding truck overturned and crushed their car on the Bannerghatta road.

Passers-by could not pull out the woman and her daughter trapped under the vehicle and alerted the police.

The woman, an IT professional lived with her husband Sunil Kumar and their two children in an apartment in Bengaluru, police said. The couple hailed from Bellary.

Further investigations are underway.

Recently a biker was injured when he was hit by an SUV in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

Due to the accident, the biker was thrown off his bike and fell a few feet away. The biker sustained minor injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the people nearby, said the Bengaluru traffic police.

In another road rage incident in the Karnataka capital a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for three kilometres, following an argument, in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. The incident reportedly took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati police station limits after a car driven by the accused woman collided with the man's car.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic west) Laxman B Nimbargi, an argument broke out between Priyanka and Darshan after their cars collided with each other. An FIR was registered against Priyanka under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt to murder), according to the police.

Another FIR was filed by Priyanka's husband against four people identified as Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan, and Vinay under 354 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman, confirmed the police.