Speeding Ambulance Jumps Red Signal, Kills Couple On Scooter In Bengaluru

An ambulance, a vehicle meant to save lives, turned fatal in Bengaluru when it lost control and rammed into multiple motorcycles stopped at a red signal, killing a couple on the spot.

The incident took place near the city's Richmond Circle on Saturday at around 11:00 pm, where several riders had halted their vehicles when the speeding ambulance crashed into them from behind.

The impact was severe, with the ambulance hitting three motorcycles and dragging one of them for a few metres before coming to a halt after striking a police outpost.

Two people, identified as 40-year-old Ismail and his wife Sameen Banu, who were riding a Dio scooter, died on the spot. Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, bystanders were seen lifting the ambulance after it crashed into a police outpost. A video from the scene showed people trying to move the vehicle, with several damaged motorcycles and the police outpost visible in the background.

The Wilson Garden Traffic Police visited the scene, conducted an inspection, and have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The ambulance driver, Ashok, has been taken into custody. An FIR has also been registered.