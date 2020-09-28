Sack Him: Congress After BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says Bengaluru A Terror Hub

Tejasvi Surya said he has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to open a NIA cell in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya, the new chief of the BJP's youth wing, has drawn criticism over his remark that Bengaluru has become the epicentre of terror activities. While his tweet on the matter has drawn attacks on social media, with many pointing out that Karnataka is ruled by the BJP, the opposition Congress has said the BJP should sack the new youth leader.

Congress's DK Shivakumar -- the longtime trouble-shooter who is now heading the party's state unit -- said, "The BJP should sack him. He is killing Bengaluru. It is a shame or the BJP".

In an interaction with the media yesterday -- a first since he was named for the new post -- Tejasvi Surya said, "In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become the epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city".

As evidence the MP cited the recent mob attacks at the city's KJ Halli and DJ Halli areas.

"It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities," he said.

The MP, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, said he has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to open a cell of the National Investigation in the city.

"For a long time there was a demand that there must be a full-fledged NIA office in Karnataka," he said, pointing out that the Central agency currently has their base in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah, he said, has assured him "that the same will be established soon".