3 Bengaluru Cops Dead As Car Rams Into Divider In Andhra Pradesh

Three police personnel were killed and four injured in a road accident near Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

The police personnel were posted at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru, he added.

According to sources close to the minister, the police personnel were on their way in search of a drug peddler in Chittoor when their car rammed into a road divider.

A police team from Karnataka has rushed to the scene of the accident, they said.

Arrangements have been made to bring the bodies and injured to Bengaluru, they said.

