Protest In Bengaluru As Student Crushed Under Bus While Boarding, Suffers Serious Injuries

The young woman was taken to hospital by some cops and passersby in an autorickshaw

Bengaluru:

A college student suffered serious injuries when she was crushed under a state-run bus while trying to board it. She was taken to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. The bus driver was arrested and the bus — belonging to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation — was impounded.

Traffic policemen at the spot told NDTV that the bus moved just as she was stepping on, and she fell and a rear wheel ran over her.

Students at her institution, a private university called Jnanbharathi, saw protests by fellow students over the driver's alleged carelessness.

