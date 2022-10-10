Protest In Bengaluru As Student Crushed Under Bus While Boarding, Suffers Serious Injuries

A college student suffered serious injuries when she was crushed under a state-run bus while trying to board it. She was taken to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. The bus driver was arrested and the bus — belonging to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation — was impounded.

Traffic policemen at the spot told NDTV that the bus moved just as she was stepping on, and she fell and a rear wheel ran over her.

Students at her institution, a private university called Jnanbharathi, saw protests by fellow students over the driver's alleged carelessness.