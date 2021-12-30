Bengaluru Airport Check-Ins Stalled Briefly After Man Refuses To Take Off Rolex Watch

A passenger stalled the process of security check at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport after he refused to put his watch worth Rs 40 lakh in a tray for a mandatory security check.

He was held briefly and allowed to board a flight only after he completed the security process, said a senior CISF officer. Passengers at the airport applauded the dedication shown by the on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The officer said that the incident was reported on Tuesday when a man who was scheduled to board a flight to Delhi was in a queue for mandatory security screening at the airport.

"On his turn, he was requested by the CISF personnel to remove metal belongings including watch and put it in the tray for security screening. He refused to follow the security protocol by claiming that his Rolex watch was worth Rs 40 lakh and it could get stolen during the process," said the officer.

The CISF personnel on duty tried to convince him but he refused to listen. It halted the security screening process and caused inconvenience to other passengers in the queue. He was asked to come aside and he will not be allowed to board the flight without following requisite security protocols, he added.

"Later, he agreed to follow the process and was allowed to board the flight. No case was registered," said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)