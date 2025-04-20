Tempo Traveller Hits Parked IndiGo Plane At Bengaluru Airport, One Injured

A tempo traveller hit a stationary IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport on Friday and its driver suffered minor injuries. An IndiGo statement has said the tempo traveller grazed the aircraft due to the driver's negligence and a probe is on.

A Bengaluru airport spokesperson said the incident took place around noon on Friday. "On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 PM, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," a statement said. "All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority," it added.

The IndiGo statement said the aircraft had been grounded for engine repairs. "A Tempo traveler collided with a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport. The aircraft had been grounded for engine repairs and was parked at Alpha Parking Bay 71. The accident is said to have occurred due to the TT driver's negligence while dropping off staff. The top portion of the vehicle was damaged, the driver has sustained minor injuries," it said.

Photos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show the roof of the tempo traveller has suffered damage. The driver's side has also been damaged and the windscreen has broken.