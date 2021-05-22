Oxygen Express Piloted By All Women Crew Brings 120 Tonne Oxygen To Bengaluru

The Oxygen Express train to Bengaluru was piloted by an all female crew, the Railway Minister said

An Oxygen Express train piloted by an "All Female Crew" arrived in Bengaluru with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur, the Railways said today.

"The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

"This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State," Mr Goyal tweeted.

According to Railway officials, the 8th Oxygen Express also reached Bengaluru from Jamnagar in Gujarat, carrying 109.2 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen early this morning.

The Karnataka government has sought 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Karnataka has reported 32,218 COVID-19 infections and 353 related deaths on Friday taking the total infections and fatalities to 23.67 lakh and 24,207 respectively.



