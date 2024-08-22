Bengaluru Man Dies After Angry Driver Chases, Rams Bike. Incident On CCTV

A biker was killed after a car that allegedly chased him on the streets of Bengaluru, rammed his motorcycle from the back on Wednesday night. Police say the incident occurred after an argument between the two escalated into road rage.

CCTV footage shows the car on the tail of the motorcycle zooming through a city street.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the city's Vidyaranyapura area. The biker was severely injured and died from his injuries.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two people in the case. Further investigation is on.

Road rage on the rise in Bengaluru

This comes days after another incident of road rage when a biker attacked a couple's car, shattering their car's windscreen even as they screamed they had a baby with them.

A video showing the man screaming at the couple attacking their car in the middle of a Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media.

The biker was reportedly furious after the car took a left turn without any indication.

The furious biker tries to open the driver's door and then goes around the car to pick up a large stone, presumably to hurl it at the car. An onlooker snatches it from his hand.

Unsuccessful in opening the door, the biker shouts at the driver to open it. As he tries to drive away, the biker throws himself on the bonnet of the car and breaks off a windscreen wiper.

Even as people try to stop him, he hits the windscreen with the wiper, shattering the glass. The couple scream and a baby can be heard crying inside the car.

The Bengaluru City police responded to the post saying that police have taken the biker into custody and are investigating the case.

"The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response," the Citizens Movement's X account said in an update.