3, Including 7-year-Old, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Bengaluru-Salem Highway

Three people, including a seven-year-old, were killed and seven others injured in a horrific multi-vehicle collision on the bustling Bengaluru-Salem Highway in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The accident occurred after an initial incident involving a truck. Moments later, a chain reaction ensued, with two cars and another truck colliding one after another, forming a devastating pile-up.

Investigators confirmed that a two-wheeler was also caught in the wreckage.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police, P Thangadurai, confirmed the details to NDTV, said: "Totally five vehicles were involved in this accident. Two cars and a two-wheeler got crushed in between two trucks. We have cleared traffic now."

All three fatalities, investigators believe, were occupants of the cars involved in the collision.

Emergency services responded swiftly to rescue the injured and manage the chaotic traffic situation.