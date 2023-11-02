On Camera, SUV Runs Over Bengaluru Man After Long Chase, Accused Arrested

The video was recorded by a passer-by.

A shocking incident has been caught on camera in Bengaluru where an SUV is seen running over a man after a relentless chase. The incident took place last month in the Pulikeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru at approximately 12.30am on October 18 and the police registered arrested the SUV owner. The victim has been identified as Asghar who the police said was killed over a monetary dispute. In the video, he is seen trying to escape from the attackers, who deliberately run over him.

The clip was recorded by a passer-by on mobile phone and appeared on social media where it gained a lot of traction.

It shows the SUV - a Scorpio - reversing and chasing Asghar who falls down on the road. The car then runs over him and eventually flees the crime scene leaving Asghar to die.

According to the police, Asghar - a was a second-hand car dealer - was known to the accused Amreen. He had purchased a car from Asghar but had not paid him Rs 4 lakh.

An argument broke out between the two over money and soon escalated into a physical fight. Asghar then filed a complaint against Amreen at JC Nagar police station and a case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian penal Code (IPC).

Amreen then asked Asghar to withdraw the case and called him under the pretext of negotiating. When Asghar reached Pottery Town to drop off a friend, the accused hit him with his car.

The traffic police initially registered it as a road accident but after a complaint from Asghar's friend, the police registered a murder case against Amreen and two of his friends. All of them were arrested by the authorities.