On Camera, Speeding Car Rams Pedestrians On Busy Bengaluru Street

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove his car over pedestrians at HSR Layout.

A woman is seen walking past a roadside eatery in Bengaluru seconds before she is hit by a speeding car, which also ploughed into people having lunch on the stall, in a video shared by news agency ANI.

The 9-second video sourced from a CCTV shows the car suddenly veering towards the pavement and hitting the two-wheelers parked near the footpath before ramming over pedestrians walking on the footpath. The incident took place at HSR Layout in south-east Bengaluru around 2 pm on Sunday.

Four people have been seriously injured in the accident.

The driver of the car, a Mahindra Xylo, was under the influence of alcohol, police said. He has been taken into police custody and a case has been registered against him.

Incidents of drunk-driving have been on the rise in Bengaluru.

Last week, a Kannada actor was allegedly dragged out of the car and beaten up in full public view after his car brushed their bikes.

Komal was on the way to drop his daughter for tuition when the incident happened at Malleswaram, the police said.

