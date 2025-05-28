"Not Okay With Muslims": IIT Graduate Alleges Housing Bias In Bengaluru

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras graduate alleged that he was denied housing in multiple Bengaluru neighbourhoods due to his Muslim identity. Mohammed Sanjeed, who recently announced his upcoming wedding, was house-hunting in India's tech hub. On May 24, he posted on X, seeking leads for a 2BHK in Indiranagar or Koramangala. Two days later, his hopeful search turned into frustration.

"Saw around 4 places with brokers. At the end of the day, the broker says 'sorry, owners are not okay with Muslims, due to Pakistan issues,'" Mr Sanjeed wrote in a quote-post.

"What is this BS, man? What areas in Bengaluru are not Islamophobic? Will optimise for that," he added.

In a follow-up, he added, "Or just exit Bengaluru altogether, go to Dubai or something."

Reacting to Mr Sanjeed's experience, several X users reached out to him.

A user commented, "I am so sorry, Sanjeed, that you are facing this issue. This is not acceptable at all. Here are some area suggestions considering the situation you are encountering: Queens Road, Shivaji Nagar, Kora Second Block, Richmond, Cox Town. I have stayed in Queens and Kora Second Block. My landlords were/are Muslims as well. You should not have any problems here."

Another offered Mr Sanjeed a temporary place to stay. "Hi brother, I recently got married so I can understand the anxiety of closing the house and with that, you have to deal with all this, in any case, you can stay with us until you figure things out."

A comment read, "This is very unfair. Sorry, you had to experience this."

Mr Sanjeed's claim comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following a major terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killing over 100 terrorists.

For four days since the attack, cross-border firing, drone infiltration attempts by Pakistan and interceptions by India's defence systems kept tempers running high on both sides until a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

While the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has mostly held since May 10, tensions remain. On May 27, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries held their weekly hotline conversation to manage border concerns and ensure stability along the Line of Control.