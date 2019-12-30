Over 7,000 Security Officials On Stand-By In Bangalore On New Year's Eve

Police officials have been asked to keep extra vigil on the night of New Year's Eve. (File)

Around 7,000 security personnel have been asked to be vigilant on the streets across Bangalore on Tuesday night as the city celebrates New Year's Eve on December 31. They have been asked to prevent any untoward incidents, a top police official said today.

"About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning," Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement.

Besides heavy police deployment, CCTVs and drones are being installed in the city's central business district, especially on MG Road and Brigade Road, to monitor thousands of people expected to go out to celebrate the night.

"Traffic will be regulated and parking of vehicles, including two-wheelers will be banned on the main streets in the city centre from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 to prevent jams and ensure better vehicular movement," Mr Rao said.

Vehicles will not be allowed on flyovers across the city from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 amon Wednesday to avoid drunk and dangerous driving and prevent mishaps.

"About 270 Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be on duty to conduct special drives for preventing drunken driving and traffic snarls as thousands of cars and bikes will be on roads for the occasion," the police official added.

Mr Rao has also advised girls and women to be vigilant and ensure their safety if going out alone or in groups.

"As anti-social elements and miscreants take advantage of the people gathering in public places on such occasions, girls or women should be careful about their safety and security and avoid interacting with strangers who may cause harm or harass them," the official said.

Restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open an extra hour till 2 am of Wednesday across the city.

Meanwhile, the state-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation have decide to extend their bus and metro services up to 2 am on Wednesday.

"Metro rail services will be operated for every 15 minutes from 11:30 pm on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday for commuters using public transport," the corporations said in a statement.