New Year's Eve: Masks Must, No Whistling At Public Places In Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police has banned whistling and made masks mandatory in public places during New Year's Eve celebrations on Tuesday.

As the city gears up to bring in the new year, elaborate security measures have been put into place by the government and police. At the bedecked MG Road, where over a lakh people gather every year closer to midnight, over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed.

At the Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, HSR Layout and Koramangala, special lighting arrangements have been made. Meanwhile, in Koramangala, the security presence has been bolstered by deploying over 1,000 additional personnel.

A mini control room will monitor CCTV footage, while 150 cameras have been installed in sensitive places. All flyovers will remain closed, while metro and bus services from MG Road will run till 2 am.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on individuals who harass women, and such offenders will be handed over to the police. Security personnel will be deployed in every metro coach to ensure passenger safety.

For the security of women, the Rani Chennamma Special Squad will be on duty to maintain vigilance and protect women. Additionally, 12 safety islands have been established for women. Watchtowers have been set up, and healthcare facilities will be made available to the public during the celebration.

Last year, Bengaluru traffic police had launched a special drive on New Year's Eve and caught around 330 motorists for driving under the influence of liquor.

New Year celebrations in Bengaluru had gone awry in 2017 when several women were allegedly molested and heckled on the famous MG Road, even as cops had struggled to control thousands of revelers who had poured out on the streets at midnight. Then Home Minister G Parameswara had said there were enough policemen and women in Bengaluru to ensure safety, offering no apology for the incident.

Describing the horror, a young woman who was present at MG Road at the time said the situation was "almost a stampede" and she saw "girls crying and shouting for help."