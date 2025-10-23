Man In Bengaluru Charged For Sexually Exploiting Woman He Met On Instagram

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman sales executive after befriending her on social media in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The woman filed a complaint with the HSR Layout Police alleging that the man had befriended her on social media and sexually exploited her by promising to marry her, but got engaged to another woman.

According to the complaint, the woman, a sales executive residing in HSR Layout, got acquainted with a 30-year-old man called Mohammad Ishaq through Instagram last year in October. The two began exchanging messages and phone calls, gradually developing an intimate relationship.

The victim stated that Ishaq, a resident of Sarai Palya in Thanisandra, allegedly took her to a hotel near Hebbal Dasarahalli multiple times, assuring her that he would marry her. Believing his promise, she said she consented to physical relations with him on several occasions, she said in her complaint.

The complaint further said that in September 2025, she discovered that Ishaq was in contact with several other women.

When she pressed him for marriage, he kept postponing it, claiming he needed to consult his family. On September 14, 2025, she learnt that Ishaq got engaged to another woman.

When she confronted him, he allegedly told her to go her own way, refused to marry her, and threatened to kill her if she contacted him again, besides abusing her verbally. Police said the case has been registered and that legal action is being initiated based on the woman's statement.

